Report: Deshaun Watson met with David Culley, refuses to play for Texans

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2021, 3:17 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans
New Houston head coach David Culley got the word directly from the source: Deshaun Watson has no intention of playing for the Texans ever again.

Watson met with Culley on Friday and told him he wants to be traded, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Although Watson hasn’t made that declaration publicly, it’s been clear for weeks that that is Watson’s stance. He does not want to play for the Texans and is angling for a trade.

Texans owner Cal McNair has insisted that Watson will remain a Texan, but at some point someone has to blink. The Texans could get an enormous haul of players and draft picks if they were willing to trade Watson, and with each new report that Watson remains dug in, the chances increase that the team will eventually relent and give Watson the trade he wants.

52 responses to “Report: Deshaun Watson met with David Culley, refuses to play for Texans

  1. This will get ugly. He can refuse to play, but won’t get paid. The Texans will have a crappy situation at QB.

  2. Unless Owners are enjoying all the publicity that comes with these egos. Then set a new standard, sit him. What’s the value of a QB who doesn’t play for a year.

  4. Ive never watched extensive Watson game footage. I saw the meme play in which he was kicked in the eye and threw a TD but is that his claim to fame? He has major DONOVAN MCNABB vibes to me.

  5. He will get traded– they will do we’ll– everyone will be happy. Cal MacNair has run this franchise about as badly as possible.

  6. 6burgh says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Unless Owners are enjoying all the publicity that comes with these egos. Then set a new standard, sit him. What’s the value of a QB who doesn’t play for a year

    ———————-

    Not nearly the value the Texans would receive if they were to trade him this offseason.

  9. With this cat out of the bag, Watson really screwed the owners bigtime as far as them fielding offers for leverage (whether they deserve it or not is another deal). He has immense value, but they’re now forces to take Indy/Philly style lowballs and work with it or not him and have a horrendous QB situation.

    Condolences, Texans fans.

  10. Wow,not looking to support one of the only minority head coaches in the league. Without Deshaun the Texans are done and David culley is too. Me first attitude for a guy who seems to be nothing but class.

  11. Sit on him. Build a team in the draft without him. Watch said team win more games without Watson. No play no pay. I seriously believe Watson is only damaging his worth all by himself. Doesn’t help that Houston is a legit dumpster fire.

  12. Yet again, another example of a kid inheriting a business he did not build and isn’t qualified to manage. The results speak for themselves. It happens all the time, the NFL isn’t any different.

  13. With this cat out of the bag, Watson really screwed the owners bigtime as far as them fielding offers for leverage (whether they deserve it or not is another deal). He has immense value, but they’re now forced to take Indy/Philly style lowballs and work with it or sit him and have a horrendous QB situation. Condolences, Texans fans.

  15. Yep…guess what…retire then…I will recoup your signing bonus and sue you for breach of contract plus fine you for contract detrimental…and you can sit for the next 15 years

  16. The Texans are feeling the burn of letting Bill O’Brien run things unmitigated for too long. The entire situation is ridiculous.

  17. Can someone please tell me why people do not want to play for millions. I will play for a quarter of that very easily. Again what is he mad at.

  18. I do not think they will get a large haul of players and picks for him. Who really wants him at this point? He is just another DIVA.

  19. So start bidding the Jets and Miami against each other already. Draft Wilson and Harris with your 2 1st you get move Tua or Darnold for more draft picks. Turn Watson into 4 1sts and 4 2

  21. Deshaun has been an excellnt player for the Texans, both on the field and off. If he is willing to pay penalties for not participating in OTAs, minicamps, training camp, and his regular season salary, plus pay back and bonus, kudos to him.

  23. Big Picture. Watson is 25. Sitting out for a year to get off the Texans might actually make money for him and extend his career. Option A ) Play for Texans on a horrible team and get physically beat up. Option B ) Sit out for a year, and then play for a quality organization that is going to help you succeed.

  25. What happens if the Texans just refuse? In that case does Watson not play ever again? I have no idea and hence just asking

  26. Sooner or later some NFL team is going to have to take a bullet for the rest of the league, otherwise this ego-centric diva behavior will continue at an ever-worsening rate until it crosses a line no one can come back from.
    By taking a bullet, I mean some team will have to take a stand and tell a player under contract he will play for them or no one. Period.
    Yes, it will play havoc with that team’s salary cap, its on-field performance, and will no doubt lead to the disgruntlement of the fanboy portion of its customers. The alternative is to let the players turn the NFL into the NBA, something no true football fan should ever want.
    What better team to take the point on this issue than the Houston Texans, who are in total disarray, aren’t going to win any time soon — with or without Deshaun Watson — and their fanbase is already in an uproar.
    Perhaps their NFL brethren could come up with some from of compensation, or dangle some sort of carrot to make it worth their while.
    The problem with too many millennial athletes is they lack the ability to discern between what they WANT and what they’re ENTITLED to. I have no problem with Deshaun Watson wanting certain things, like better payers around him, or to play for a winning team. But the bottom line is he’s very highly-paid to play football for the Texans and nothing else.
    Watson is an employee. He’s not the coach, the GM or the owner, and he has no God-given, Constitutional or other inalienable right to have his rear end kissed by his employers.

  27. Fascinating game of chicken of sorts. Texans unlikely to get his value back in trade and Watson unlikely to forfeit tens of millions in sitting out. The thing is, if the Texans wait until after the draft, a trade becomes harder to consummate.

  29. For those of you too young to know, Pete Roselle and Paul Tagliabue would have stepped in LONG ago seeing that the Texans are in some kind of self-destruction spiral!

    JJ Watt even asked to get off of this ship and Goodell is silent. Doing nothing. This isn’t about Watson, it’s about an embarrassing phenomenon with a franchise worse than my Redskins or the Browns!

  31. I have more respect for Watson than Russell. Unlike Watson doesn’t play games or posture to send mixed messages. Watson has come right out and said it “I don’t want to be here.” And who can blame? The team made a horrible trade for Tunsil, made a horrible trade involving Hopkins, and now is being run by a self-help evangelica, life coach guru. It is a complete dumpster fire. The owner may be comfortable with this clown show, but you can’t blame Watson for wanting no part of it.

  32. @Houston Front Office. See Trent Williams for reference. There becomes a point in time where you lose bargaining power. You’ve been warned.

    -Ex Redskin Fan; WFT Fan.

  33. I feel bad for fans. Watching millionaire power struggles. Most people are just looking for a break to help pay the rent.

    Players who get emotional about not having enough power is a new dynamic that is getting a lot of attention with Watson and now Wilson. It is part of the evolution of the sports landscape.

    Al Davis, considered a civil rights pioneer in the NFL, did not respond positively to players who wanted to be bigger than the team — he squatted on Marcus Allen for a couple of years just to prove his point.

    I think those days are over. But we’re dealing with Texas which is often seen as its own sovereign nation. Is a massive football corporation willing to play hardball on a player to prove its power? That would be intense.

  35. Those telling Watson to shut up and play don’t understand that the Texans have sunken to 2010s Browns level ineptitude and dysfunction, possibly worse. He needs to get out now while he can.

  36. Sit him if he refuses to play on his freshly signed contract. 2021 is destined to be a wasted year for the Texans, anyway. Might as well get a better draft pick in ’22.

  38. I don’t blame him. The texans are not looking like a well run organization. That being said, he signed a contract. Texans need to hold him to that or it sets a bad precedent

  39. At some point the Texans have to get as much as they can for him before the draft, if they wait until after the draft to call his bluff then they really are a mess because they would have wasted a season to take advantage of their rebuild. No JJ, no running game, No D-Hop, no Defense, No tight-ends and a bunch of 3rd tier receivers, why would anyone want to go play for the Texans?

  42. This has escalated quickly. Texans can hope he holds out, void his guarantees and force him to pay back his signing bonus, I guess. With the way they’ve handled the star WR and star QB they are ensuring they attract zero potential FA’s to clean up this mess in the event they ever come to their senses and hire a real GM and HC. What a tire fire…

  43. The comments on this about Watson is ridiculous. Even if he does get cut and pay back his salary and bonuses he would still do it because there’s about 20-25 other teams out there that will give 40million a year. He can sit out a year and comeback net year and still land 40+million deal. Because he’s that good. He is a top5 QB make no mistake about it and teams will not care about the Texan situation because the Texans shot themselves in the foot with the way they our handling things. Even the Bengals couldn’t have messed up this situation anymore. Trade him while you still have some leverage where there are multiple teams with multiple first rounders this year and in win now mode with young Qbs who still have potential. You could easily land multiple first rounders and 2nds and even players.

  45. Watson and Wilson, go start your own teams and play against each other. No one wants to hear the whining of multi multi millionaires who signed a contract and/or extension to play for that team. Don’t really care what happens to any of them.

  46. Just trade him and get a historic haul. You gain nothing by letting him sit other than a misplaced sense of pride and his trade value decreases the more time he misses.

  47. Deshaun, you signed a $156,000,000 contract through 2025.

    $156,000,000.

    You’re complaining about what exactly? You might consider looking around the world and seeing what’s going on. Playing football for the Texans isn’t the worst thing that could happen.

    I’m getting tired of overpaid jocks complaining.

  49. Maybe he can be the next social justice warrior? I hear it pays very well.

    _____________________________________________________________________________

    It’s presumptous to think he wants to be a social justice warrior in regards to his dissatisfaction with an inept organization. From the few statements he made after the season, the lack of a clear direction, discipline, and focus seems to indicate he wants no part of the disfunction. I commend him for his stance.

  50. HeavyD says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Yet again, another example of a kid inheriting a business he did not build and isn’t qualified to manage.

    ————————

    What “Kid” are you talking about? You must be reeeeallly old to think a 51 year old man is a “kid”.
    And there’s only 2 ways to get a football franchise. You either buy one or or inherit one.

  51. If Watson sits out and tries to return after the Texans have made other QB plans,can they suspend him without pay for conduct detrimental to the team? Belichick did that to a RB who got 200yds in one game and thought it entitled him to skip practice, but that was Belichick and the situation has changed with respect to the relationship between players and management.

  52. Watson. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, it’s green where you water it. Your legacy could’ve been cemented by battling through adversity, but it’s now, when the going gets tough, Watson makes like a tree and leaves

