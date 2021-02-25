Report: Deshaun Watson met with David Culley, refuses to play for Texans

Getty Images

New Houston head coach David Culley got the word directly from the source: Deshaun Watson has no intention of playing for the Texans ever again.

Watson met with Culley on Friday and told him he wants to be traded, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Although Watson hasn’t made that declaration publicly, it’s been clear for weeks that that is Watson’s stance. He does not want to play for the Texans and is angling for a trade.

Texans owner Cal McNair has insisted that Watson will remain a Texan, but at some point someone has to blink. The Texans could get an enormous haul of players and draft picks if they were willing to trade Watson, and with each new report that Watson remains dug in, the chances increase that the team will eventually relent and give Watson the trade he wants.