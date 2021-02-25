Report: Russell Wilson “stormed out” after his ideas for fixing Seattle’s offense were dismissed

Seattle Seahawks v Buffalo Bills
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly said what he needed to say in the days after the Super Bowl. Someone has been speaking privately since then, and it has culminated in a lengthy item from TheAthletic.com that takes the closest look yet and the fractures and fissures in a relationship that currently seems to have a shelf life far closer to bread than bricks.

The article looks closely at the tension between Wilson and the coaching staff regarding Wilson’s desire to essentially be the offense, like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That motivation drove the #LetRussCook phenomenon early in the season. But coach Pete Carroll freaked out after a turnover-fest against the Bills (four from Wilson) and another subpar performance against the Rams (three more Wilson turnovers).

After those seven turnovers from Wilson in two games, the Seahawks faced a short-week challenge against a Cardinals team that had a two-game winning streak against Seattle, and that was riding a wave of euphoria after the Hail Murray win over the Bills.

Here’s what happened next, via the story in TheAthletic.com: “Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches. For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic  — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy. He stormed out of the room.”

It takes no magnifying glass or other Sherlockian investigative tools to conclude that this nugget comes from the Seahawks, who finally are pushing back against the notion that Wilson’s skillset justifies more power and control.

Consider this quote in the story, from an unnamed source who surely isn’t connected to Wilson: “He’s finally catching heat. That’s the main reason for all of this. . . . People are talking and holding him accountable because he’s one of the highest-paid quarterbacks, he says he wants to be the greatest, so now people are holding him to that standard. . . . It’s a PR game. He’s trying to protect himself.”

It’s unclear whether the unnamed source is a Seahawks source. If it is, it suggests that the Seahawks should indeed try to finagle a major trade package from a team who views Wilson the way Wilson views Wilson. If it is, it also suggests that the Seahawks should be more discreet about their true feelings, since if that’s how they regard Wilson then maybe a huge trade offer isn’t justified.

That’s really what this comes down to. If the Seahawks view Wilson as an all-time great, they should treat him that way. If they don’t, they should trade him to a team that does, since that team would put together a trade offer that the Seahawks would regard as one they can’t refuse.

Wilson surely sees himself as someone who has the potential to crack the top five in league history. And he has every right to think that. The current problem between player and team seems to be that the Seahawks don’t share that assessment and/or they aren’t willing to transform their overall strategy to let Wilson create the kind of numbers and outcomes that will prove that Wilson belongs in the pantheon of the best pro football quarterbacks in history. Given Wilson’s current objectives for his career, it’s not a question of if but when the two sides go their separate ways.

48 responses to “Report: Russell Wilson “stormed out” after his ideas for fixing Seattle’s offense were dismissed

  1. I’ve gotta tell you, Russell makes a lot of heady demands for a guy who hasn’t garnered a single vote for MVP. Ever.

  2. Imagine being paid $35 million a year to storm out of meetings and go home to a pop star wife to vent. He has a difficult life

  3. I could totally see the patriots sending acouple firsts over for wilson. Its probably the only chance BB has to win without Brady.

  5. Come on down to NOLA, Russ.
    Film industry is booming and there lots of dishes for you to
    “Cook”

  9. The Seahawks consistently over the last 5 years have been unable to shore up that O-line. Wilson may have not had the answers in that meeting but he is not wrong as many of the concerns he has stated publicly about the offense are valid.

  12. While I think russ is trying to put himself into a position to have some say and control about what’s going on around him I don’t think pete carroll will let that fly. Nor do I believe that carroll is going to let russ go anywhere, despite how disgruntled he might be.

  14. The answer is to not may russel so much money. If I were a GM I wouldn’t pay any QB more than TB12 makes.

  15. This situation cannot be sustained. The QB position is turning into a “cap killer” for many teams where they load up the QB with big money and then can’t put a good supporting staff around him and then he wonders why he doesn’t have better protection. These players need to stop worrying about their damn LEGACY and shut up and ball. Their legacy will always be open for debate anyway.

  16. Teams need to take the $30M a vet qb makes and stock their team up. Then draft a first round qb every 2 years and hope they pan out til their rookie deal is up. Keep shuffling them through and load up the rest of your team.

  17. Wilson is better than about 25 QBs in the league, and then after that its the year-to-year arguments.

    One thing that is sure – the Seattle GM and coaching staff have done him no favors. The Run Run Pass playcalling is trash. They need to spend some more draft capital on olineman. They need more modern pass concepts.

    At least he has DK Metcalf and Lockett. Outside of that, it often feels like Russ is a 1 man magic show.

  18. This situation cannot be sustained. The QB position is turning into a “cap killer” for many teams
    ———

    This isn’t a new trend. Its been going on since the cap was instituted.

    Young, Aikman, Favre… all the way down the line.

    You CANNOT win in the League without a QB. Period. Teams pay accordingly.

  19. Are we sure he didn’t audible to a pass play on the goalline to try to win the Super Bowl MVP trophy?

  20. If I were a GM I wouldn’t pay any QB more than TB12 makes.
    ———

    Impossible.

    Haven’t you heard? Brady plays for cupcakes and smiles.

  23. we’ll welcome his ideas here at the Jets…but since he’s much older we give up less than we would for Watson.

  25. He stormed out the moment they said to him – ‘You do know Russel, that you’re not Tom Brady’

  28. Oh no, he stormed out because he’s not Tom Brady? Don’t throw the pick and they might listen more.

  29. aaronrodgers618 says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:28 am
    Carolina Panthers are on line one.
    ____
    Ah…. The ol’ line one comment. Never gets old….

  31. The Seahawks consistently over the last 5 years have been unable to shore up that O-line.
    ———

    Well it doesn’t help Wilsons case that he runs around like Fran Tarkenton, and quite often, fails to get rid of the ball.

    It would be fascinating to see how many of those 394 sacks were coverage sacks.

  33. Seattle has shown Wilson the $$ more than once and that shows how they feel about him. All this other nonsense from Wilson is about his overinflated ego. He needs to get over himself and play better. Period, end of story.

  35. seahawk12thman says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:32 am
    The Seahawks consistently over the last 5 years have been unable to shore up that O-line…
    ————————–
    If Rus has all that cap space, if you want an elite line too the rest of team be weak and/or thin.

  36. “How do you guys feel about blocking?”

    “Sorry Russell, that’s just not going to happen with our guys, and you make too much for us to get better guys.”

    *Storms Out*

  37. Somebody’s wifey made his head so big it wouldn’t fit out the door he slammed. He may have been able to lead the offense like Mahomes a few years ago. Now not so much. Holds the ball and scrambles around making “clutch” plays. Those days are past Russ. Take your big cap breaking bucks and play ball.

  39. Apparently the Seahawks didn’t watch what happened when Tom Brady left the Pats and joined the Bucs. Sometimes it’s not a bad idea to let a great QB have a little more say.

    Great QB > great coach

  40. Was one of his suggestions to renegotiate the terms of his contract to take less money to help shore up the offensive line? If not, don’t let the door hit you on the way out

  42. Pete lost the team on that Malcolm Butler INT, and very few of their key personnel decisions have paid dividends.

    Bad trades. Weak Drafts. Thats why the Seahawks aren’t winning.

  43. I enjoy watching him play. He is smart and and a relentless competitor. He also has the luxury of having a very good head coach who is also smart and a relentless competitor. One day Russell can retire from football, take a coaching job, and his team can use all of his fixes – I bet he would do a great job. But until then, he might consider the value of having the very good coach do the coaching and the very good player do the playing. Overall it has been a great formula in Seattle.

  45. Good Lord…….if these top-tier quarterbacks want influence over management and personnel, they should stop demanding top-tier compensation. The team could probably better afford the exact changes and additions they are demanding. One hand washes the other.

  46. He’s been paid extremely well by Seattle . He’s a QB not a coach . That’s been the cause of Seattle’s struggles on offense , Wilson freelancing , holding onto the ball looking to make a spectacular play instead taking what’s available . Agree with the opinion that Wilson is ticked because he’s rightfully being called out for being more concerned about his stats and image then winning football games . Wilson is in no position to demand anything . Seattle should do whatever is in their best interest , not what Wilson wants . Wilson is a QB who is paid extremely well so claiming he’s being wronged is ridiculous . Unlike Watson he wasn’t lied to about having input and seeing the team being run into the ground by poor management . The Seattle organization is run by some very respected people around the NFL so he needs to concentrate on doing his job and let them do theirs .

  47. Its extremely amusing that Wilson may force himself out of a great situation.

    The Shanahan offense is PERFECT for his skill set.

    And DK could be an uncoverable monster if they feature him the way the Packers did Adams.

    To say nothing of his investment in the local community, which is obviously important to him.

  48. Please tell me this situation went down like the Peter Dinklage conference room scene in Elf.

