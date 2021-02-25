Report: Teams have called to make trade offers for Deshaun Watson, Texans won’t talk

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to be traded. The Texans do not want to trade him. Or even hear what teams would be willing to give up for him.

That’s the word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reports that the Texans have been unwilling to discuss Watson with any of the teams that have called to make trade offers.

According to Pelissero, some teams have left their trade offers over voicemail, presumably to the line of Texans General Manager Nick Caserio. The Broncos, Panthers and Dolphins are among the teams that are reportedly interested in trading for Watson.

It’s unclear whether it’s even up to Caserio to decide on whether the Texans will trade Watson, however. Texans owner Cal McNair has indicated that he won’t trade Watson.

Watson reiterated his desire to be traded in a conversation with new Texans head coach David Culley.

  1. Now that the Texans refusal to engage in trade talks is now publicized, the next move is squarely on Watson.
    I’m curious to see how he approaches this without looking like the spoiled, entitled, diva that everyone now thinks he is.
    He better hire a PR firm before he makes his next move. He’s already lost the public being on his side.

  2. Not trading Watson would be the smart thing to do for Houston. Watson just signed a 5 year extension. Houston can sit on his rights for half a decade if Watson doesn’t report. When – not if – Watson does report, he isn’t the type of guy who is going to do the bare bones minimum.

  3. I wonder, could Caserio have known the level of disfunction he was walking into the Texans’ front office? He had talks with them last year and knows Easterby from his Pats days. He must have known something about it and walked into it anyway.

  7. Honestly have no idea how this is going to shake out. I can’t imagine the Texans seriously not trading him when his trade value is through the roof with multiple teams interested. With that said I can’t imagine Watson walking away from that much money. Really no clue who is going to blink first. What a crazy offseason this is shaping up to be

  8. I’m thinking maybe the Texans are doing the not talking thing to drive up interest and therefore the price. But deep down, I think they’re doing the WFT thing- not talking, not trading and in the end getting far less than Watson is worth, just to get shot.

  9. Let him sit, then sue for breach of contract. He signed, he needs to live up to the contract he signed.

  11. The Texans cannot sue for breach of contract. The contract lists the penalties if either side does not fulfill the contract.

    The contracts are governed by the agreed-to CBA. That’s why teams can cut players, but the players cannot sue them, either.

  12. Miami has the means to make a sweet deal for the Texans. Perhaps [4] 1st’s, [2] 2nds, [1] 3rd, and two players.

  15. Another reason why I’m losing interest in the NFL and pro sports in general… Ratings show that I’m not the only one feeling this way..

  16. Honestly good on the Texans, i get Watsons frustrations and wanting out but the last thing the NFL and owners should want is to be held hostage by players like the NBA owners are currently.

  17. If I’m the Texans, there is no other way out of this situation aside from trading Watson. If you trade him, you get an absolute haul of picks for him. If you refuse to trade him, you pay him his salary while he sits on the bench and your team deteriorates around you. He loses some of his prime years, but the organization looks all the more petty and awful for putting him in this situation. Just trade the man and everyone is happy!

  18. sidelinejoe says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:37 pm
    Let him sit, then sue for breach of contract. He signed, he needs to live up to the contract he signed.

    He signed the contract to be on the team, not to start at QB…

