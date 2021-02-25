Report: Teams have called to make trade offers for Deshaun Watson, Texans won’t talk

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to be traded. The Texans do not want to trade him. Or even hear what teams would be willing to give up for him.

That’s the word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reports that the Texans have been unwilling to discuss Watson with any of the teams that have called to make trade offers.

According to Pelissero, some teams have left their trade offers over voicemail, presumably to the line of Texans General Manager Nick Caserio. The Broncos, Panthers and Dolphins are among the teams that are reportedly interested in trading for Watson.

It’s unclear whether it’s even up to Caserio to decide on whether the Texans will trade Watson, however. Texans owner Cal McNair has indicated that he won’t trade Watson.

Watson reiterated his desire to be traded in a conversation with new Texans head coach David Culley.