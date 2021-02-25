Report: Trade interest in Marcus Mariota has cooled

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been the subject of trade chatter this month, but a deal may not be as likely as it seemed a few weeks ago.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that talks between the Raiders and other teams “did get down the line a little bit,” but that thy have cooled off significantly in recent days. Mariota’s contract appears to be the sticking point.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.625 million with a cap number of $11.35 million, but incentives in the contract could more than double his compensation if he is a starter for the entire 2021 season.

That base salary without the incentives probably might not be a huge issue for a team that sees Mariota as a starter. It will make it difficult for the Raiders to hold onto Mariota as a backup to Derek Carr and the prospect of Mariota’s release may also be a factor in teams backing away from a potential trade for the second overall pick of the 2015 draft.