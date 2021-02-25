State of Massachusetts to begin allowing fans at sporting events again

Getty Images

The Patriots, hopeful to have a full stadium this year, delayed their season-ticket deadline until June. By then, the team should know what capacity the state will allow for Gillette Stadium in the fall.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday the state is allowing its large-capacity venues to host a limited number of fans beginning March 22.

Attendance initially will have a cap of 12 percent. That would allow 65,878-seat Gillette Stadium — also home of the New England Revolution — to host 7,905 fans per game.

Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement, via NESN, that they “look forward to welcoming fans back home to Gillette Stadium this spring.”

The Patriots hosted no fans in 2020.

“On a day that we reached a milestone by administering the 100,000th vaccination for COVID-19 at Gillette Stadium, we are thrilled to hear Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is officially transitioning to Phase IV beginning March 22, enabling large capacity venues throughout the state to host fans in 2021,” the statement from Gillette Stadium officials reads. “This step represents the progress vaccinations are providing to minimize the risk of infection through herd immunity. It is an important step toward a return to normalcy for fans of the New England Revolution and New England Patriots and provides a sense of optimism for a much brighter future ahead.”