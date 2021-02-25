Texans will not franchise Will Fuller

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is getting closer to testing the market in free agency.

The Texans do not plan to tag Fuller and are poised to let him leave in free agency, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston currently doesn’t have enough salary cap space to use the franchise tag on Fuller, although they could make other moves to create enough space.

Fuller served five games of a six-game PED suspension at the end of last season, so he’ll have to miss Week One of 2021 no matter what team he’s on. He will be permitted to fully participate in all offseason work.

The Texans have already made significant changes, with Jack Easterby taking over control of the front office, Nick Caserio hired as general manager, David Culley hired as head coach and J.J. Watt released. Fuller will be another important member of the team who is likely to hit the road.