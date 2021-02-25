Titans cut Breon Borders and Chris Milton, sign Jullian Taylor

Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Humphries wasn’t the only Titans player to get a pink slip on Thursday.

The team’s announcement of the Humphries move also included word that the team is parting ways with two other players. Cornerbacks Breon Bordes and Chris Milton have also been released.

Borders joined the practice squad in September and was called up to appear in six games. He started five of them, but wound up on injured reserve to close out the season. He had 27 tackles and an interception.

Milton was a special teams regular in 14 appearances. It was his second season with the Titans after three years with the Colts.

In addition to the cuts, the Titans announced that they signed defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. The 2018 seventh-round pick had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games for the 49ers.