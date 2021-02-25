Titans cutting Adam Humphries

Getty Images

Two years after signing a four-year, $36 million contract, wide receiver Adam Humphries is on the way out in Tennessee.

The Titans are releasing Humphries, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The move saves the Titans about $4.5 million in salary cap space and it had been expected, although Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said last week that no decisions had been made.

Humphries played in just seven games last season, with one start, and finished with career-lows in catches (23) and receiving yards (228).

Now Humphries will become a free agent and see if he can find some team that’s interested in his services — surely for a lot less than a four-year, $36 million contract.