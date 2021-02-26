DeAndre Hopkins: “And they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder”

Getty Images

With his former team in disarray, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t above reminding everyone what a foolish decision the Texans made by trading him.

Hopkins quote tweeted a list of his accomplishments in 2020, his first season in Arizona after being traded by Houston: He had 115 catches for 1,407 yards, he became the youngest player in NFL history to have 10,000 career receiving yards, he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and he was a second-team All-Pro.

Then Hopkins added his own commentary: “And they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder.”

Former coach Bill O’Brien was calling the personnel shots when the Texans traded Hopkins. O’Brien has been fired, but the Texans’ front office is still struggling. And Hopkins is in a better place.