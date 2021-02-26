K.J. Wright: Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere

Getty Images

At this point, Russell Wilson hasn’t requested a trade. But we do know the four destinations for which Wilson would waive his no-trade clause.

The news that Wilson would be willing to head to New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas, or Dallas has created some ripple effects across the NFL. But count Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright as someone who doesn’t believe Wilson will be moved.

“I was kind of caught off guard myself. But looking back at it, Russ isn’t going anywhere,” Wright said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “As long as I’m going to be in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback. He means too much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to the city. Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle. And so I’m sure that he and the organization will get things figured out. He’s somebody that I admire and love playing with. So I expect Russ to be a Seahawk for a very long time.”

But the thing about what Wright said there is he may not actually be a Seahawk for much longer.

Wright is slated to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 10-year career next month, and said during the same Friday interview that he should receive a “hometown hookup” rather than a “hometown discount” to continue playing for Seattle.

Still, Wright noted earlier this week he’s just as interested in winning as he is in getting paid.

Time will tell if both Wright and Wilson will remain in the Pacific Northwest or are headed elsewhere this offseason.