Posted by Myles Simmons on February 26, 2021, 10:19 AM EST
At this point, Russell Wilson hasn’t requested a trade. But we do know the four destinations for which Wilson would waive his no-trade clause.

The news that Wilson would be willing to head to New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas, or Dallas has created some ripple effects across the NFL. But count Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright as someone who doesn’t believe Wilson will be moved.

“I was kind of caught off guard myself. But looking back at it, Russ isn’t going anywhere,” Wright said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “As long as I’m going to be in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback. He means too much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to the city. Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle. And so I’m sure that he and the organization will get things figured out. He’s somebody that I admire and love playing with. So I expect Russ to be a Seahawk for a very long time.”

But the thing about what Wright said there is he may not actually be a Seahawk for much longer.

Wright is slated to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 10-year career next month, and said during the same Friday interview that he should receive a “hometown hookup” rather than a “hometown discount” to continue playing for Seattle.

Still, Wright noted earlier this week he’s just as interested in winning as he is in getting paid.

Time will tell if both Wright and Wilson will remain in the Pacific Northwest or are headed elsewhere this offseason.

16 responses to "K.J. Wright: Russell Wilson isn't going anywhere

  1. With Watson and Wilson, I’m beginning to get the feeling that the pundits have a lot in common with Chicken Little.

  2. Russ needs clicks. Maybe his wife is working on an album? Wright is average at best. Gonna be a rude awakening when cut. Maybe KJ is applying for some GM positions with DeShaun.

  3. “Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle.”

    ha – right – Portland is the same right?

  6. Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle
    ———

    Thats changing, in a big hurry.

  7. Wilson has all the leverage here. Without him, the Seahawks will be 4th in the division given how great the NFC West is. The Seahawks haven’t had a great defense, or great anything since 2015.

    People will blame his contract, but that is lazy analysis. Research the cap hits for QBs in the last 6 years and you’ll see QBs like Aaron Rodgers, whose teams found a way to draft or pay O-lineman. Seattle would rather spend all of their money on an overpriced safety.

    And the narrative that Wilson holds the ball too long? Josh Allen actually held the ball the longest last year. He was sacked 26 times. Mahomes, Rodgers according to Next Gen Stats hold the ball about as long as Wilson. No excuses, the Seahawks have drafted poorly, built poorly, and Wilson has a right to demand the respect other top QBs have received.

  9. Russell isn’t going anywhere, and Russell only is sending a message to the front office in Seattle that he needs to be a part of the loop. If not, in 2022 he will actually go Watson and demand a trade.

  10. KJ & Russell both need to understand the Basic Economic problem, Unlimited wants and limited resources. NFL Football is a team game with a Salary Cap. Everyone is not going to make as much as they want. If some do, it puts further limits the quality of the other starters and special teams players. Tom Brady didn’t win all those Championships with New England because he was the highest paid player in the league. Brady took less money so the team could surround him with other good players. During his time in the league, Brady could have easily demanded to be the highest paid player. He didn’t, the Patriots could then pay/attract/ retain 52 other players to compliment his play. Brady didn’t work for free, he collected $ 235 Million in his career with the Patriots. he just didn’t feel the need to get every last dime every year.

  11. I guess I’m pretty jaded about the situations all these guys create for themselves. Both Wilson and Watson have already earned more money than they can possibly spend. They both have contracts they are morally obligated to fulfill until the contract is up and they become free agents. Their only options other than meeting the contract specifics are to retire or refuse to play. That’s a lot of money to give up because they’re “unhappy” in their current job.

    I liked both these guys but their petulance and foot stomping just highlights how pampered and spoiled they really are. The pandemic has cost hundreds of thousand jobs and a lot of people can’t put food on the table for their families and Wilson and Watson are bellyaching while standing in line to deposit their enormous paychecks.

  12. Derek Carr is not going nowhere. Unlike every other QB contract, his cap is only 22m this year and goes DOWN to 19m next year.

  13. The news this offseason shows what agents and players are finding as a good strategy; use the media as leverage to put yourself in your most desired position.

  14. During his time in the league, Brady could have easily demanded to be the highest paid player.
    ———

    2010 is calling.

    You need a refresher course.

  15. My apologies to other posters for the difficulty reading my posts (if anyone actually reads them.) They seem to run on because this page will not recognize “carriage” returns causing the posts to just be one continuous paragraph. Next time I’ll use a different browser and see if that eliminates the problem.

  16. People will blame his contract, but that is lazy analysis. Research the cap hits for QBs in the last 6 years and you’ll see QBs like Aaron Rodgers, whose teams found a way to draft or pay O-lineman.
    ———

    The wanna be cap experts are just hilarious.

    There isn’t a SINGLE team, since the cap was instituted, that drew a hard line and said ‘NO we’re paying a franchise QB’.

    Teh COMPLETE opposite has happened. Absolute, polar opposite.

    Not only do they fall all over themselves to pay Rodgers, Russ, Mahomes.. Manning, Favre, Aikman… Guys like Kirk Cousins, Neil O’Donnell, Elvis Grbac, are paid truckloads money. In the desperate hope, beyond rational belief, that is the guy to turn a franchise around.

    The diatribe about paying QBs MUST stop. This is NOT going to change. EVER.

    Is it smart? Is it right? It DOES NOT MATTER. It is the reality the NFL lives in.

