Kelvin Harmon expects to return from knee surgery as a key contributor

Kelvin Harmon is growing closer to a return from surgery to repair an ACL and LCL last summer. The Washington receiver missed all of 2020, which makes him even more eager to begin the 2021 season.

“I tried to make it into a positive because obviously there was nothing I could do,” Harmon said Thursday, via Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington. “Complaining isn’t going to do anything. It’s not going to bring my knee back, but putting in that work is going to do that.”

Washington selected Harmon in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He showed promise as a rookie with 30 catches for 365 yards, appearing in 16 games and starting eight.

But Harmon, 24, injured his knee in June, ending his second season before it started.

He attended team meetings last season but the best use of his time came on exercise bikes and treadmills and in the workout pool.

“My main focus, for the most part, was my rehab, but also staying in the mix, too, so I could still be familiar with the team and still be involved with that chemistry and that camaraderie,” Harmon said.

Harmon will rejoin a receiving corps that includes Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims. Training camp will prove important in Harmon’s quest to show he can return as a key contributor.

“Steel sharpens steel, and the best man is going to be out there,” Harmon said. “It’s a very competitive room.”