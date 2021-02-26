Nick Sirianni: OC Shane Steichen’s past work with young QBs is huge

Getty Images

Now that Nick Sirianni’s new team has agreed to send Carson Wentz to Sirianni’s old team, the Eagles will have a new opening-day starter in 2021.

Philadelphia does have the sixth overall pick, which could be used on a QB. But whether it’s Jalen Hurts or someone else behind center in September, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will play a significant role in that quarterback’s development.

In an interview with the Eagles’ website, Sirianni detailed what he liked about Steichen from his stint as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

“He just has a unique way to be able to make things simple for the quarterback,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And we saw that last year with Justin Herbert. How he was able to take a young quarterback who’s never played a snap in the NFL and turn him into the rookie of the year. He makes the game simple for him.

“And he’s got so much passion, especially when he’s talking about that position. As we all know, that is the most important position in all of sports. So to have his expertise in that area is going to be huge for this football team.”

Herbert set several rookie passing records in 2020, ending the year completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 234 yards and five TDs.

Hurts also showed flashes in his four starts down the stretch, completing 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four picks. His ability to make plays with his legs is an asset, as he rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns.