Report: Disney, NFL reach agreement on new media rights deal

Disney and the NFL were reportedly far apart in their initial conversations about a new broadcast deal, but they’ve apparently been able to bridge that gap pretty quickly.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that the two sides have reached a “broad agreement” of terms for a 10-year extension of their current deal. Monday Night Football will remain on ESPN and ABC will be part of the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since 2006.

The deal has not been signed yet, but it is expected to come with a price tag between $2.4 and $2.6 billion per year. The earlier report indicated the league was looking for as much as $3.5 billion and the previous deal called for Disney to pay $2 billion a year for media rights.

CBS, FOX and NBC are also expected to extend their deals with Amazon seen as a likely winner of rights for Thursday night games. The league has been aiming to finalize all of the pacts ahead of setting the salary cap and Friday’s news is a step in that direction.