Ryan Fitzpatrick wants a chance to compete for a starting job

Posted by Mike Florio on February 26, 2021, 12:36 PM EST
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for 25 percent of the NFL’s teams. He’ll likely be joining a ninth team in 2021.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick “believes he’s played well enough the past couple of years to get a chance to at least compete for a starting job with some team.”

That won’t happen in Miami, where Fitzpatrick at most would be the relief pitcher for Tua Tagovailoa. So where will Fitzpatrick go?

Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette recently tweeted that he believes that Drew Lock will return to Denver, but that a veteran like Tyrod Taylor or Fitzpatrick will be added. Paige claims that the Broncos already have spoken to Fitzpatrick.

Obviously, that would be tampering. The more pertinent question (given the league’s usual tolerance of tampering) becomes whether Fitzpatrick and the Broncos would be interested in doing business. Given Lock’s injuries and uneven performances, Fitzpatrick eventually would get a chance to play.

Other possibilities could exist for Fitzpatrick in Chicago, Houston (if the Texans trade Deshaun Watson), Jacksonville (if the Jaguars don’t want to throw Trevor Lawrence immediately into the fray), Washington, Philadelphia (as a competitor for Jalen Hurts), or Seattle (if the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson).

And while Fitzpatrick continues to make memorable moments, there’s a switch that often flips from FitzMagic to FitzTragic. The transformation often happens when it’s least expected, and it quite often is spectacular.

So that’s the question: Can a team rely on Fitzpatrick as a full-season starter, or is he better suited to periodic appearances that get the most out of his skills and abilities without extending his stay on the field for so long that the magic turns tragic?

Regardless, he’s still good enough to be on a roster in 2021, and he’s still good enough to have a role. The challenge becomes finding the best possible roster and the best possible role.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Ryan Fitzpatrick wants a chance to compete for a starting job

  1. now you mention tampering? yesterday you were encouraging teams to make huge offers for watson without any mention of tampering, guess its a lot like the nfl it self, use only when it feels necessary, or furthers your own agenda

  3. As a Pats fan, I really hope Fitz ends up in NE. I do not want to see Cam Newton again. I listened to that entire podcast a few days ago and all that was discussed was probably very true. The one thing that was not mentioned is all of throws that Cam threw that were in the dirt. If Cam can’t hit the rb in the flat or a 10 yard out to a we, then there is zero reason for the Pats to resign him and make we NE fans suffer another season of that. To me, it simply looks like Cams arm is shot. Fitz would make perfect sense to me, even a better fit then Mariota in my opinion.

  5. What about San Francisco?

    They trade Jimmy G to New England. Draft a guy like Trey Lance or Zach Wilson. Sign Fitz to a one year guaranteed deal and let the other guy sit and watch.

  6. Come to the Patriots, Fitz. They need a guy who can throw IN THE AIR 5 yards or more. Sorry, Cam, but it’s true.

  8. One of the 40 odd quarterbacks in the league that deserve a starting spot before Newton.

  9. As a Buffalo fan it is surreal to see Patriots fans clamoring for Fitz. They ought to know that Fitz isn’t good enough to be a starting QB in the NFL. Good Fitz is good enough but Good Fitz only shows up for a drive or two every 2nd or 3rd week. Bad Fitz is worse than Cam Newton and sticks around for entire games and sometimes even for entire months.

    The most puzzling thing is that a Harvard grad can’t seem to grasp the reality that his skill set wasn’t good enough in his prime and certainly hasn’t gotten better with age.

  10. Just silly to want Fitz as Buffalo ron said, he may be better than Cam at the moment, but are we hoping for 7-9 again? how about aiming a little higher please- mariota does have higher upside as does carr for a year or two, heck McD and BB could probably make Winston more desirable than Fitz- who seems like a nice enough guy and all, but as far as playing QB? ,500 at best

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.