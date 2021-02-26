Sean McVay on Austin Blythe: Definitely somebody we value

Getty Images

A lot of attention has been paid to the Rams’ quarterback position so far this offseason because of their decision to swap out Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

That’s not the only position for the team to address before the start of the 2021 season, however. They also need to think about who will be snapping the ball to Stafford come the fall.

Austin Blythe took over the job during the 2019 season and is headed for free agency after playing on a one-year deal in 2020. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday that Blythe has “the command and the capacity that you’re looking for” at an integral spot on the offense while suggesting the team will be looking for ways to free up the money needed to keep him.

“He did a great job and he’s definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value,” McVay said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of things that we’ve got to really navigate through as we’re trying to figure out the best way to put our team together as we figure out what is that cap? What does it look like specific to some of the things that we’re in the midst of trying to figure out? You even talk about restructuring, some of the guys that have some of those bigger deals and where we can find some of that money.”

The Rams will be starting fresh at quarterback and their ability to manage the cap issues that McVay mentions will likely determine if they’ll have to do the same at center.