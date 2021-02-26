Texans release Nick Martin

Getty Images

The Texans aren’t picking up the phone when teams call to ask about a Deshaun Watson trade, but they are cutting ties with a bunch of other players on the team.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that they have released center Nick Martin. Running back Duke Johnson was also cut on Friday and they released a couple of other players earlier in the week.

Martin joined the Texans as a second-round pick in 2016 and took over as a starter the next season. He started every game the last three seasons and 62 over his entire time in Houston.

Cutting Martin clears $6.25 million in cap space for the coming year and leaves the team with $2.5 million in dead money.