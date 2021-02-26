Tua Tagovailoa: DeVonta Smith won’t have to change much to succeed in NFL

Getty Images

Wide receivers are expected to be on the Dolphins’ offseason shopping list and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can give scouting reports on a couple of the options.

Tagovailoa played with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle at Alabama and Smith said last month that he’s talked about a reunion with the quarterback at the professional level. Some have questioned if Smith’s size will make for a challenging transition to the NFL, but Tagovailoa told CBS Sports that the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner shouldn’t have much trouble.

“I think his transition to the next level will be kinda . . . slim to none,” Tagovailoa said. “In a way where it won’t be much changing. I think the competition will be different for him obviously, but he will be more than fine. I know a lot of people say he’s too small or too skinny, but his film speaks for itself. He goes out and takes care of his business, does what he needs to do. They don’t call him the ‘Slim Reaper’ for no reason.”

The Dolphins are likely to have the chance to take Smith with the third overall pick if they stay put come April, but free agency and other draft prospects could get in the way of a Crimson Tide reunion.