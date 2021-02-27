Cash-over-cap becomes viable solution for coming 2021 salary-cap crunch

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2021, 1:32 PM EST
In this photo illustration American USA dollars seen
Getty Images

The NFL Players Association wants agents to collude in order to get the best deals for their clients in 2021. As recently explained, that won’t work.

Here’s what will: The NFLPA’s suggestion that agents aggressively push teams to use contract devices aimed at paying players now with cap consequences arising in future years, as the cap increases.

Per multiple sources, the notion of pressing teams to use “cash over cap” has gained steam as agents prepare for the coming wave of free agency. A much more common device before the 2011 CBA, when teams seemed to have salary-cap problems far more often, the practice of spending more than 100 percent of the current year’s cap could make a major comeback this year.

The easiest method for spending above the cap comes from the signing bonus. When, for example, a player receives a $10 million signing bonus on a four-year deal, only $2.5 million of that amount applies in the first year of the deal, with $2.5 million hitting the cap in the second, third, and fourth years.

Extra cash also can be funneled to players through so-called not-likely-to-be-earned incentives that are easily reached. That gives players money in the current year while hitting the cap in the next year. (It may take some effort and creativity, based on each individual player’s situation, to craft incentives that fall into the NLTBE category.)

Future guarantees also can be used, with players getting full security deeper into the term of a multi-year deal. Recent changes to the funding rule make it easier for teams to extend fully-guaranteed payments beyond the current year, reducing the amount of money that must be placed in escrow in order to protect players against potential insolvency of the team, something that won’t be happening in today’s NFL.

While it would be easier to get deals done if the salary cap weren’t dropping from $198.2 million to $182 million or so, there are other ways to skin the cat. Pushing teams to use those devices will be far more fruitful than expecting rival agents to compare notes and to trust each other that the information will be used for the common good.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cash-over-cap becomes viable solution for coming 2021 salary-cap crunch

  1. I’m sure the NFL owners don’t WANT to, but the cap is a made up number. There’s no law saying it MUST follow that formula, and if the NFL decided to just make it the same as it was last year, the NFLPA isn’t going to fight them over it. Like… can’t they just come to a temporary agreement to suspend the cap formula this year and increase it by the average it’s increased over the last 5 years? Or are the owners doing this to cry poor and not have to pay players?

  2. Didn’t the NFL do that a few years ago? If I remember, there was no “salary cap” that year, but later on some teams got fined for going over the “cap”! I might be wrong, but I think something like that happened.

  3. The NFL needs to get rid of the salary cap, which was intended to protect the owners from themselves and save money. Let the free market forces reign!

  4. itsabobbiedazzler says:
    February 27, 2021 at 2:13 pm
    Didn’t the NFL do that a few years ago? If I remember, there was no “salary cap” that year, but later on some teams got fined for going over the “cap”! I might be wrong, but I think something like that happened.

    2 0 Rate This

    ————-

    That is correct. 2010…It was collusion by the owners to show cap ceiking solidarity, but the Cowboys and Skins broke the “code” so to speak, hence the fines.

  5. Extra cash also can be funneled to players through so-called not-likely-to-be-earned incentives that are easily reached.
    ________

    That seems like an oxymoron.

  6. the ‘salary cap’ was instituted when ‘free agency’ started. get rid of free agency and then you can get rid of the salary cap.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.