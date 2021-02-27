Deshaun Watson would lose up to $20.2 million if he sits out the 2021 season

If, as it appears, quarterback Deshaun Watson will never play for the Texans again and if, as it appears, the Texans won’t trade Watson, the stage will be set for a holdout. Different numbers have emerged regarding the monetary losses that Watson would incur. Below, we’ll try to identify the full scope of the financial consequences, if Watson exercises his right under the CBA to not play in 2021.

First, if the 2021 offseason has a mandatory minicamp and if Watson skips it, he’ll be subject to a fine in the amount of $93,085.

Second, if Watson skips training camp he’d be fined $50,000 per day. With 40 days in camp and six mandatory days off, that’s 34 days that Watson would miss, at a total fine of $1.7 million.

Third, he’d be fined the amount of a regular-season game check for each preseason game he misses. At a base salary of $10.54 million, that’s $620,000 per game. If, as expected, the 2021 season has three preseason games, he’d lose another $1.86 million.

Thus, for the offseason, training camp, and preseason, Watson would incur $3.653 million in fines if he doesn’t show up.

If Watson then skips the season — and if the NFL stages 17 games — he’d lose another $11.16 million in base salary.

On top of that, skipping the season would allow the Texans to recover Watson’s signing-bonus allocation for 2021. That’s $5.4 million in money that he’d have to return.

So if my math is correct (and it rarely is), skipping 2021 would spark a total financial loss of $20.213 million.

Skipping the full year also would toll Watson’s contract. If, then, he returns in 2022, his base salary would remain $10.54 million (based on 16 games). Currently, he has a 2022 base salary of $35 million (based on 16 games). That salary would move to 2023, and Watson would make more than $24 million less in 2022 than he’s currently due to earn.

Many believe that Watson doesn’t care about the lost money. Ultimately, it’s his decision. Under the CBA, he has the absolute right to skip the season, subject to the various fines and forfeitures outlined above.

Time will tell whether it comes to that. The Texans seem to be intent on rejecting all offers and waiting Watson out. If the team blinks later, the teams quite possibly won’t get what it could get if it tried to bring maximum teams to the table now and finagle the best possible compensation package.

9 responses to “Deshaun Watson would lose up to $20.2 million if he sits out the 2021 season

  5. A “game of hold-out” and Deshaun Watson wins this silly battle. DW will NOT play for TX’s this year, period.

  6. Watson is going to lose the stand off with McNair. McNair is not going to let some 25 year old employee boss him around, even if he is the best player in franchise history. Watson is only $16m against the cap in 2021 and with the money Houston would save not paying him, it makes total sense to hold onto Watson. Since his contract goes on hold if he sits out, McNair could keep him and do the same next year. The Texans are holding all the cards here…unless Watson wants out so bad he lifts his no trade clause and the Texans trade him to the highest bidder.

  8. They own his rights for 4 more years and for every year he sits out doesn’t count towards the 4. If they trade him now, or 3 years from now his trade value will be the same so I would call his bluff to sit out. For every year he does the Texans get about $5M back in signing bonus and another $2 or $3m in fines. I think it is both financially and strategically in the teams interest to have him hold out, suck and get high draft picks next year, recover part of his signing bonus plus fines, then trade him in a year or two and get the same value in draft picks that they could get today.

  9. Everybody is focused on what Watson losses, but this is a pressure cooker for the Texans too. It’s a bad team WITH Watson, so how many games will they win without him? Will fans even show up? And then, what’s the best case scenario… secure the no. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and use it on Watson’s replacement, and then trade him next offseason only to get a fraction of what he would be worth now? That’s a lot of punishment to take for the ability to “send a message.” If that’s what the Texans do, they’re dumber than they look, and they already look dumb.

