Larry Fitzgerald still mum on his NFL future

Getty Images

By this time last year, Larry Fitzgerald had long announced that he would return to Arizona for a 17th season.

But as the calendar begins to turn to March, no one from the Cardinals seems to know his plans. And if Fitzgerald himself has made a decision, he isn’t saying.

Before a charity golf outing on Saturday, Fitzgerald was asked again about his plans and told Brad Cesmat of Sports360az.com, “Nothing’s changed since the last time I saw you.” Asked if he knows his decision, Fitzgerald quipped, “I know I’m about to play some golf.”

Fitzgerald finished by saying when there’s an update, he’d let Cesmat know.

Cardinals officials from owner Michael Bidwill on down have said they’re giving Fitzgerald time and space to make his decision on playing in 2021. But the new league year is coming up soon, and with it the start of free agency. That could put a little more urgency on the situation, at least from the Cardinals’ standpoint.

Fitzgerald had 54 receptions for 409 yards with a touchdown in 2020.