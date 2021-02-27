Louis Nix III, 29, found dead after being reported missing

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix III was found dead in Florida on Saturday, three days after being reported missing by his mother. Nix was 29.

NBC Sports reports the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pulled a car from a pond near Nix’s apartment that matched his vehicle’s description.

Nix was last seen alive Tuesday.

Nix, a third-round choice of the Texans in 2014, was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car. The bullet, Nix explained at the time, ricocheted off his sternum and entered his lung. He had surgery to remove it.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not indicated the shooting is related to Nix’s death.

Besides the Texans, Nix also spent time with the Giants, Washington and Jaguars. He played only four career games, all with the Giants in 2015, because of knee issues.