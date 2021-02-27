Mike Tomlin frustrated Eric Bieniemy can’t get a head-coaching job

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2021, 12:47 PM EST
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been speaking out publicly this offseason about his belief that there’s been too little progress toward getting more Black head coaches in the NFL.

Tomlin said he’s particularly frustrated that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who got interview requests from all seven teams with head-coaching vacancies, was passed over this year.

Bieniemy is a real head-scratcher for me,” Tomlin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Every offensive coordinator Andy Reid has had in the last 20 years got a head job. One of those guys, Brad Childress, hired me in Minnesota in 2006. Now, Andy has the best offense he’s ever had and [Bieniemy] can’t get a job?”

The NFL has touted the Rooney Rule for promoting diversity, but there are no more Black head coaches now than there were when the Rooney Rule was adopted 18 years ago. Tomlin says he isn’t sure what else to do.

“I don’t have an answer for you as to how to make it better,” Tomlin said. “The optimist in me says things will get better, but there’s been no evidence in the recent cycles to back that up. Without evidence, all we have is hope. We just haven’t been able to move the needle.”

One thing Tomlin could do is hire a Black coordinator, something he has never done. Tomlin acknowledged that but defended his own record.

“I always do what is best for our organization,” Tomlin said. “I believe in hiring from within in most cases. . . . I’m highly sensitive to it, but I don’t regret [not having a Black coordinator].”

When Tomlin was hired in 2007, there were six Black head coaches in the NFL. This year there will be three.

7 responses to “Mike Tomlin frustrated Eric Bieniemy can’t get a head-coaching job

  2. Bienemy is the modern day Jim Caldwell and was outcoached like Caldwell was in the Superbowl. I’m sick of hearing about this guy.

  3. I fully agree that Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach by now. However, when one of the few Black head coaches says “I always do what is best for our organization” when questioned about why he doesn’t have a Black coordinator, it’s hard to listen to his opinion. I guess it’s okay for a Black coach to use the “I always do what is best for our organization” line when he doesn’t hire someone who is Black, but heaven forbid a White GM or owner should feel or say that.

  4. Well, the fact that he couldn’t or wouldn’t make ANY adjustments in the superbowl certainly isn’t going to help his chances, he was exposed, BADLY. Coaches should be hired on merit, period. Byron Leftwich had a MUCH better and more imaginative offensive game plan than “sleeping with” Bienemy did, and Todd Bowles defensive strategy was genius. Both of those men should get head coaching consideration before Bienemy. I know that Bowles had a shot at it previously, but maybe the second time will be the charm.

  6. To wit:
    1. The Chiefs looked awful in the Super Bowl. Couldn’t stop the pass rush of Tampa Bay because of OL injuries.
    2. Said Chiefs never made adjustments, or didn’t appear to, not in the first half, not after halftime, not in the fourth quarter. They looked discombobulated, even Patrick Mahomes, which isn’t seen often.
    3. We’re told constantly when we say Andy Reid is the real offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, that “No, that’s not fair to Bienemy. He’s the offensive coordinator.” OK, well, if he’s the offensive coordinator, why didn’t he make adjustments? He got outcoached. Reid probably was distracted all week with his son’s problems, but the rest of the Chiefs’ coaching staff — which should have been led by Bienemy — should have picked up the slack. They didn’t.

    You can’t have it both ways. He can’t have all the credit when things go well and none of the blame when they don’t. Bienemy may make a fine head coach one day, much like Tomlin. But maybe — just maybe — he’s not ready yet. And maybe the football people interviewing him have enough sense to know that.

