New Orleans mayor makes pitch for Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints.

“I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in a video posted on Saturday, “and I wanna make sure that you understand that the City of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family. . . . I know, Mr. Wilson, that you will be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints. And more importantly, I can see us in that number, winning that Super Bowl championship once again.

“And what else I can see? The Mrs., Ciara Wilson herself, on that main state during the historical Essence Festival. Just wanted to stop in to let you know that we not only admire you, we want you.”

Frankly, Wilson doesn’t need to be sold on the Saints. Through his agent, he already has listed the Saints as one of four teams to which he’d accept a trade. At this point, it’s up to the Saints and the Seahawks. Will the Saints make the Seahawks an offer they won’t refuse, one that’s better than an offer made by the Bears, Cowboys, or Raiders?

Thus, Mayor Cantrell should be lobbying not Wilson but the Saints. Whether Wilson comes to New Orleans hinges on whether the Saints make a move that successfully secures his services from Seattle.

Meanwhile, Drew Brees has yet to retire.