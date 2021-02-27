Seahawks may not be willing to keep Carlos Dunlap on his current contract

February 27, 2021
When the Seahawks traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap last season, he agreed to adjust his contract, taking a pay cut of about $3 million for the remainder of the 2020 season but getting a $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

As that day approaches, the Seahawks may decide they’re not willing to pay that bonus.

Seattle cutting Dunlap before that $3 million roster bonus comes due next month seems likely, according to ESPN.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Dunlap wouldn’t remain in Seattle. It’s possible that the Seahawks could cut Dunlap before that roster bonus comes due, let him test free agency, and then re-sign him if he doesn’t sign elsewhere. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was happy with Dunlap last season and credited him with being a part of the Seahawks’ second-half defensive turnaround last season, so the team would like to have him.

But Dunlap’s salary cap hit this year is slated to be more than $14 million. Without lowering that number, Dunlap probably won’t be back in Seattle.

  1. So they may be willing to screw him after he was agreeable to the pay cut, cut throat organization…

  2. Further example of how the NFL teams play dirty with the players. He and his agent made the mistake of lending trust to the team that the 3m would be there. They should have gotten it guaranteed right then and there.

  3. Given that he is the one and ONLY DE SEA has who can rush the passer and get pressure with any consistency they better work something out with him, either way their pass rush won’t be all that good in 2020. it’s not hard to see why either it’s because their GM keeps drafting busts at the top of the draft. SEAs last 3 First Round picks have been terrible drafting RB Rashard Penny who’s been a massive bust, LJ Collier posted a 58.1 PFF grade last year, SEA has gotten almost no return outta him relative to the price they paid for him and 2020 1st round pick Jordyn Brooks who posted the second lowest PFF Grade of all 1st/2nd round ILBs (47.1) was very unimpressive as a rookie. SEA is on a long slow decline,they cannot afford to let good players leave.

  4. Something tells me Carlos wishes he hadn’t demanded to be traded away from the Bengals. Had he not done that he’d have gotten $3M more last year. If he didn’t realize there was a possibility he wouldn’t collect that $3M then it’s his own fault. He only had 14 tackles but he did have five sacks in eight games. However, that doesn’t warrant his $14M contract, especially with the cap being lowered.

    Lucky for the Seahawsk they gave up very little to sign him so I guess it turned out OK for both teams. The only one it didn’t work out for was Carlos Dunlap (and his agent).

  5. He turned around that defensive line when he showed up and now they are tearing up their agreement and showing him the door. Stay classy Seattle.

  6. Really shines a light on Seattle’s poorly run front office, wasting draft picks on win-now trades, and still not being good enough to win now. Been doing it since they got fleeced on the Jimmy Graham trade.

  7. It’s not the money but CAP management that dictates moves, most often. Given the lower numbers this season, watch how many teams make similar moves or restructure players contracts’ that show just how much the NFL is a cold business.

  8. BBs bridge year in a pandemic is working swimmingly. He’d be the Elephant on the strong side and perfect for a good 2 year deal.

