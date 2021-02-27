Seahawks may not be willing to keep Carlos Dunlap on his current contract

Getty Images

When the Seahawks traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap last season, he agreed to adjust his contract, taking a pay cut of about $3 million for the remainder of the 2020 season but getting a $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

As that day approaches, the Seahawks may decide they’re not willing to pay that bonus.

Seattle cutting Dunlap before that $3 million roster bonus comes due next month seems likely, according to ESPN.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Dunlap wouldn’t remain in Seattle. It’s possible that the Seahawks could cut Dunlap before that roster bonus comes due, let him test free agency, and then re-sign him if he doesn’t sign elsewhere. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was happy with Dunlap last season and credited him with being a part of the Seahawks’ second-half defensive turnaround last season, so the team would like to have him.

But Dunlap’s salary cap hit this year is slated to be more than $14 million. Without lowering that number, Dunlap probably won’t be back in Seattle.