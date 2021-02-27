Seattle mayor tells New Orleans mayor to “keep your eyes off” Russell Wilson

Getty Images

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell posted a recruiting pitch to Russell Wilson, attempting to lure the quarterback to the Saints. Seattle’s mayor didn’t react kindly to New Orleans’ proposition.

Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s mayor since 2017, tweeted back to Cantrell: “I love you, Mayor, but keep your eyes off [Wilson]. His home is Seattle.”

Durkan also quipped about Seattle’s desire for the return of the NBA to the city. It has not had an NBA team since the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008.

Durkan told Cantrell “don’t make me go there” in reference to longtime relocation rumors involving the New Orleans Pelicans. Team owner Gayle Benson, who also owns the Saints, has denied the NBA team is leaving New Orleans under her watch.

Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, listed four teams for which the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause. The Saints, Cowboys, Bears and Raiders are teams Wilson would play for if the Seahawks were to entertain offers.

Drew Brees also might not kindly to Cantrell’s overtures to Wilson as he has yet to retire. Brees remains a member of the Saints, and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are the other quarterbacks under contract to the team.