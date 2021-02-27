Son of former Packers great loses father’s Super Bowl II ring

USA TODAY Sports

The son of a former Packers great is seeking the safe return of his father’s Super Bowl II ring, Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Mike Kostelnik is offering a $5,000 reward.

His father, defensive tackle Ron Kostelnik, won the ring in his seventh of eight seasons with the Packers.

Mike wore the ring on a recent road trip with his family, making a stop at a BP gas station in Greensburg, Indiana. The family believes it was lost at the gas station.

“We don’t know what happened to the ring,” Mike told Venci. “When we got to Miami [University], it was gone. I had taken it off my finger. When you wear that ring, it’s heavy. If your fingers are swollen in the morning, it’s a little hard to carry. So, I know I put it in the console [of the car]. My daughter and I just don’t know what happened to it.”

The family tore the car apart searching for the ring, and they returned to the gas station to retrace Mike’s steps.

Now, they are crossing their fingers somebody finds the ring and does the right thing.

Kostelnik helped the Packers win five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls. He played a final season with the Colts in 1969.

Kostelnik earned induction into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1989. He died of a heart attack four years later at the age of 53.

Ron’s daughter, Laura, inherited his Super Bowl I ring.