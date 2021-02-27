Trainer posts Drew Brees workout video, suggests “something must be brewing”

USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees is retiring. Unless he isn’t.

Fitness trainer Todd Durkin recently posted a video on Instagram that shows Brees pushing a weighted sled while Durkin utters a string of superlatives: “What is he doing? . . . Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that! . . . Don’t know what he’s doing. . . . I’m not sure what he’s doing. Never quite been done before! . . . That’s a new record because it’s never been done before!”

At one point, these words appear over the video: “Not sure WHY he’s so cra-cra today but something must be brewing.”

The video has surfaced at a time when Brees has not yet retired, and when more and more people are wondering whether he will. After witnessing Tom Brady‘s Buccaneers (a team the Saints swept in the regular season) win the Super Bowl, Brees may be thinking about continuing his career for at least one more year.

Regardless, Brees is working out not like someone who’s generally committed to a healthy lifestyle but like someone who is training for something. Something that, as Durkin noted on his video, “must be brewing.”