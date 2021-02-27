Trainer posts Drew Brees workout video, suggests “something must be brewing”

Drew Brees is retiring. Unless he isn’t.

Fitness trainer Todd Durkin recently posted a video on Instagram that shows Brees pushing a weighted sled while Durkin utters a string of superlatives: “What is he doing? . . . Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that! . . . Don’t know what he’s doing. . . . I’m not sure what he’s doing. Never quite been done before! . . . That’s a new record because it’s never been done before!”

At one point, these words appear over the video: “Not sure WHY he’s so cra-cra today but something must be brewing.”

The video has surfaced at a time when Brees has not yet retired, and when more and more people are wondering whether he will. After witnessing Tom Brady‘s Buccaneers (a team the Saints swept in the regular season) win the Super Bowl, Brees may be thinking about continuing his career for at least one more year.

Regardless, Brees is working out not like someone who’s generally committed to a healthy lifestyle but like someone who is training for something. Something that, as Durkin noted on his video, “must be brewing.”

  2. Obviously Todd Durkin is shooting a workout video with Drew Brees to market himself as a “Pro Athlete” fitness trainer to drum up more clients.

    It’s called “brewing” the market.

  3. I hate these mind games. Those throws downfield in the playoffs were ugly. We all know what needs to happen.

  7. Didn’t Brees restructure his contract to the league minimum to help the Saints? Yeah,he’s going to play on that. Adios, Drew. One of the best ever!

  12. Some perspective – imagine being one of the best in the entire world at what you do, and facing the reality that, from age 40-45 on, you will not be able to do that thing you love and excel at, FOR THE REST OF YOUR LiFE. No matter how many millions you have, that is a tough feeling to manage. Then imagine that your boss is considered one of the best at what he does, you have a great relationship with your boss, you have great co-workers (teammates), have had an outstanding career, and the last four years have been greatly successful and just missed out on the ultimate reward of your profession (which you achieved once, but a number of years ago).

    It is understandable, when viewed in this context, why it would be more difficult than it seems for Drew Brees to walk away.

  14. Brees threw the playoff game against Tampa per Goodell and Vegas orders. He must have some insight for the NFL script this season. Maybe Goodell will pay him back this season and get him to the Superbowl.

  16. What I don’t understand is how do boxers like Mayweather, who is older than Brees etc, not fall off a cliff and they are in a much more physical sport. Why is that never brought up? Can anyone explain that.

  17. I hope he doesn’t. We are on the verge of losing a lot of the great QBs (due to age) and with the prima donnas like Watson and Wilson left to takeover, it isn’t very palatable. I’m hoping the mainstay QBs stay this year and some of the young guys like Herbert and Tua become the face of the NFL.

  19. At this point Brees is holding the Saints back. Can’t play 16 games and his arm is shot. What a humiliating end of a career.

  21. How can anyone call other QBs “prima donnas” when discussing one of the biggest divas in the history of the NFL?

  22. theconfluence says:
    February 27, 2021 at 2:13 pm
    Has anyone come up smaller in the playoffs than Drew Brees?

    He has won a super bowl and had 2 other wins against the rams and vikings stolen from him, one of which was for another trip to the super bowl….so yeah, plenty of people. Not a saints fan but don’t confuse age related decline for an indictment on his career.

  24. I wish quarterbacks would stop beating around the bush. It’s not fair to the fans, and it’s ultimately a pain for each organization placed in that situation with cap space issues, especially leading up to the draft.

  25. pummer says:
    February 27, 2021 at 2:48 pm
    Herbert and Tua??

    How about Mahomes and Allen?
    ———————————–
    Sorry, yeah, them too especially. I was drawing a blank when trying to list the up-and-comers.

