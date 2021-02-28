Kyle Allen is back to throwing the football

Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen continues to make progress in his return from the fractured ankle that ended his 2020 season.

Allen posted a video to his Instagram story that shows him throwing a football on the beach. That comes a few weeks after Allen said he thought he was a couple of months away from being fully recovered from the injury.

The injury came in Allen’s fourth start after Washington head coach opted to play him over opening day starter Dwayne Haskins. Allen was 60-of-87 for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in those appearances.

Alex Smith replaced Allen and remains under contract in Washington along with Taylor Heinicke. Haskins was released before the end of the regular season and it’s unclear who else the team might throw into the mix before next season.