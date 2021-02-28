Minority hiring rate climbs for NFL in 2021

Getty Images

Despite lingering concerns regarding the number of minority head coaches in the NFL, the league saw a significant increase in the minority hiring rate when considering all categories of open positions.

Via the Associated Press, the latest cycle resulted in the hiring of three minority General Managers, two minority head coaches, three minority offensive coordinators, six minority defensive coordinators, four minority special-teams coordinators, and three minority quarterbacks coaches.

The total rate of minority hires was 34.6 percent in 2021. Last year, it was 18.8 percent.

Many believe that, as more minority coaches occupy key positions like offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, more minority candidates will becomes head coaches. Time will tell whether or not that trend results in more minority head coaches.