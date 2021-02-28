Report: Lavonte David on Browns’ radar

Getty Images

NFL teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on March 15 and there’s some word about who the Browns might be calling once the legal tampering window is open.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is on the team’s radar as an upgrade to their defense. David had 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for the Bucs during the 2020 season.

David has spent his entire nine-year career in Tampa and will likely have many suitors if he hits the open market. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht have expressed a desire to keep that from happening, but the Bucs have several key free agents so that may not be possible.

B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith played the most snaps at linebacker for the Browns last season. Both are set to be free agents and that likely means a different look at linebacker even if David doesn’t make his way to Cleveland.