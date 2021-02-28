Report: Seahawks bring Carl Smith back to coaching staff

Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson has issues with the Seahawks and the team has reportedly rehired one of his former coaches as they try to plot a course for the future.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports that Carl “Tater” Smith is rejoining the team. Smith was the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2011-2017 and associate head coach to 2018 before spending the last two seasons with the Texans. His role is not known, but he is not expected to be the quarterbacks coach.

A report this week indicated that Wilson feels there is a lack of accountability for Carroll on the coaching staff. Carroll said Smith served that kind of role in the past.

“Tater would tell me anything,” Carroll said. “He was awesome. I demanded it of him because he knew the truth and he needed to speak to me.”

Smith’s return was reportedly agreed to before the Super Bowl, so it wasn’t a direct response to any of Wilson’s recent comments. Wilson’s agent said last week that he has not requested a trade, but did identify four teams that Wilson would agree to join in a trade.

Dugar reports that Smith’s son Tracy is going to be part of the Seahawks staff as well and that another familiar face will be returning to the organization. DeShawn Shead, who played 54 games at cornerback for Seattle between 2012 and 2017, is going to assist with the defensive backs.