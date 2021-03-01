2020 season may have moved Mac Jones ahead of Trey Lance

Getty Images

A year ago, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance was viewed as an elite NFL draft prospect, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was not. But much has changed in the last year.

North Dakota State played just one game last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Alabama played its season. Lance did not play well in the one and only game of his final year of college, while Jones had an outstanding season, with multiple outlets naming him the best quarterback in college football and Alabama winning the national championship.

Now Jones has ascended to become a first-round prospect, and Lance’s draft stock seems to be falling. Peter King quotes one unnamed NFL coach in today’s Football Morning in America as saying that Lance just hasn’t shown enough to NFL teams.

“He’s a guy we all needed to see more of, for a lot of reasons,” the coach said.

King believes Lance may be picked after Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.