Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help small businesses in Butte County, California

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a big donation in hopes of helping small, locally-owned businesses in Butte County, California.

Rodgers is from Chico, the largest city in the county, and has joined with the North Valley Community Foundation to create the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund. He initially made a $500,000 donation to start the fund, but doubled that and others have added more donations that will go to 80 businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees around Butte County.

Those businesses will receive grants to help pay rent and other operating expenses for three months.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” Rodgers said in a statement. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”

It’s not the first time Rodgers has given back to the community. He donated $1 million to relief efforts after the Camp Fire in November 2018 ravaged the county.