Bears hire Tom Herman as an offensive analyst

Getty Images

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman has landed a job on Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s staff.

The Bears announced Herman’s hiring on Monday. He has the title of offensive analyst/special projects.

Herman was 32-18 over four seasons as the head coach of the University of Texas. He was fired in January after the Longhorns wrapped up a 7-3 season and replaced by Steve Sarkisian.

Herman was the head coach at the University of Houston before heading to Austin and he went 22-4 in two years at the school. He spent three years as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State prior to becoming a head coach and has never worked at the NFL level before.

The Bears also announced the hiring of assistant strength coach Anthony Hibbert.