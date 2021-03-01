Brett Veach: It will take more work than 2020 to bring back Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

After winning Super Bowl LIV last year, the Chiefs and Sammy Watkins crafted a deal to keep him with the club at a reduced rate for 2020.

Now, Watkins is about to become a free agent at the start of the new league year. While Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach hasn’t closed the door to Watkins’ return in 2021, it appears more and more unlikely.

Per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Veach said on Monday that it would take more work than last year to bring back Watkins. The G.M. also noted the Chiefs feel good about their receivers like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, and Byron Pringle.

“I can’t see us running out of the gates in the first week of free agency and signing a receiver,” Veach said, via McDowell.

Watkins caught 37 passes for 421 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 10 regular-season games. In the postseason, he played in just the Super Bowl, making one catch for 13 yards.

In three seasons with the Kansas City, Watkins has caught 129 passes for 1,613 yards with eight touchdowns.