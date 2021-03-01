Browns hire Jonathan Decoster as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Browns announced an addition to Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff on Monday.

Jonathan Decoster has been hired as an offensive quality control coach.

Decoster played tackle at the University of Louisiana and started coaching at the University of Nevada. He worked with Browns guard Joel Bitonio during that stint and with many other NFL players while spending three seasons at LSU. He was set to be the tight ends coach at Old Dominion in 2020, but the team’s season was scrapped due to COVID-19.

“It was really different,” Decoster said, via the team’s website. “We installed our offense and defense and had the kids build confidence in themselves and the system. It was the first time ever we signed a recruiting class where you don’t go out and don’t see the kids at all. It was really unique and it made you a better coach because you had to install and learn and learn with your players over Zoom.”

Decoster is the only new coach that has been added to Cleveland’s staff this offseason. He replaces Seitu Smith, who left to become the running backs coach at Yale.