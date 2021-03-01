Chiefs want to keep Tyrann Mathieu around for years to come

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2021, 11:04 AM EST
NFL: FEB 07 Super Bowl LV - Chiefs v Buccaneers
Getty Images

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs before the start of the 2019 season and the first two years provided no reason for regrets on either side.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and won another AFC title during the 2020 season while Mathieu’s play led to him being voted a first-team All-Pro both years. That made for an unsurprising answer when General Manager Brett Veach was asked about a possible contract extension during a Monday press conference.

Veach said that the Chiefs want Mathieu to remain a fixture of the organization for “years to come” and that conversations about a new deal are part of the team’s offseason plans.

Mathieu is set to have a cap number of just over $19.7 million in 2021. An extension would almost certainly bring that number down and leave the Chiefs with more space to use for other moves as they try to build another team that can make a run at a title.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Chiefs want to keep Tyrann Mathieu around for years to come

  1. $19.7mil cap numbers for a safety sounds like they’re well on their way to salary cap hell

  2. I don’t disagree that keeping him should be a priority. He can play every DB spot in the secondary at, or near a Pro Bowl level. But I have no clue how they plan on signing him and keep Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, the OL, and the other competent players on D.

  3. Everyone keeps talking about KC’s cap hell, but here they are with a SB win, two AFC championships and a AFC championship loss in just 3 years. Pretty sure teams would be lining up for “cap hell” if they can get those results in just 3 years.

    And all they’re losing is a starting CB and Sammy Watkins? Not predicting a 4th year, but on paper they have as good of a chance as anyone to get back to the SB.

  4. Leading up to the SB they hyped this guy up like he was an elite player. The only highlight worthy things he did were: get penalized, try to cover AB in the end zone & “TRY” to get into The GOATs head. Nice work……If your safety is your best defensive player you’re doomed IMO. Guy is overrated a bit.

  6. Contrary to the many doomsayers (always hoping for misfortune to befall the the Chiefs organization), Brett Veach has done a masterful job with negotiating the contracts and navigating through the salary cap

  8. Cardinals didn’t resign him because he was coming off a major injury. Clearly they made the wrong choice in my opinion but it’s not like they let him walk for no reason.

  9. They currently sit ~$24M over the cap. I’m sure they want to keep everyone and sign a bunch of guys. That’s just not possible with the cap.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.