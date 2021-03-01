David Carr thinks Derek Carr’s team should trade for Russell Wilson

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item regarding David Carr’s top-10 offseason quarterback targets: “If I’m one of those four teams, I’m picking up the phone yesterday. He is everything you want in a quarterback, with endless talent, arm strength, poise and intelligence. Plus, he has the kind of ice in his veins that gives his team a chance to win late in games, no matter how great the deficit. He’ll cost a GREAT deal, but the on-field production and leadership you’d get in return would be worth it.”

So, basically, David Carr thinks the Raiders should throw Derek Carr overboard — yesterday — to get Russell Wilson. Although David Carr doesn’t include Derek Carr on the list of the best 10 quarterbacks to acquire in 2021, a Raiders trade for Wilson necessarily would make Derek Carr available.

Making David Carr’s assessment more intriguing is this: In 2018, David Carr posted a ranking of all quarterbacks, and he listed Derek at No. 4 and Wilson at No. 5. (David Carr apparently hasn’t done an annual quarterback ranking since then.)

It may not be enough to get Derek to block David on Twitter, but it could be enough to get Derek to text “WTF?” to his older brother.