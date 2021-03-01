DeAndre Hopkins tweets “life is good in Arizona” after J.J. Watt signs

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is closing in on his one-year anniversary with the Cardinals and he has a new teammate to celebrate the milestone with later this month.

That new teammate is also an old teammate as Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt were both on the Texans until Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals last year. Hopkins reached out to Watt on social media last month to pitch him on joining the Cardinals and was back online after Watt announced he was signing a two-year deal with the club.

“Life is good in Arizona,” Hopkins wrote.

Hopkins wasn’t the only Cardinals player to react to the Watt news. Chandler Jones shared a text he sent Watt last month saying that he’d be Watt’s personal chef if he signed with the team and asked what his new teammate/pass rushing partner would like to eat.