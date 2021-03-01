J.J. Watt: I’m gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud

Getty Images

J.J. Watt has landed in Arizona.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill picked up Watt and Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, in Bidwill’s private plane. The team posted video of the Scottsdale, Arizona, landing of the team’s newest player.

The defensive end spoke briefly after his arrival in his new home.

“I’m very excited,” Watt said. “My wife and I are very excited to be here. Mr. Bidwill, Steve [Keim], everybody here, has been unbelievable so far, and I’m just excited to get started. I’m very excited to get started, get to work, get to know the people of Arizona and to go to work to try to win a championship.

“The one thing I can promise you is I’m gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud. Very proud to be part of the Bird Gang and the Red Sea. So let’s get started.”

Watt broke his own news Monday morning, tweeting a photo of him working out in a Cardinals shirt.

He reportedly is signing a two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.