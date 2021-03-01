J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2021, 12:52 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Amid widespread speculation about where free agent defensive lineman J.J. Watt will end up, Watt himself dropped the surprise announcement today: He’s a Cardinal.

Watt tweeted a picture of himself working out, wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

In a not-so-subtle statement about some inaccurate rumors that have been floating around about Watt’s whereabouts, Watt made it clear who the news is coming from with two words: “Source: me.”

Watt is reportedly signing a two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

The Cardinals got off to a good start last season but then fell short down the stretch, finishing 8-8 and out of the playoffs. Watt has indicated he wants to go somewhere he thinks he can win a Super Bowl. The Cardinals wouldn’t seem to be first on that list, but it does allow Watt to reunite with his old friend DeAndre Hopkins, who went from Houston to Arizona last year.

But Arizona will now be the home of one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, and a player who hopes to show he has more left in the tank.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals

  4. So he will do for them what he did for the Texans in the playoffs, NOTHING

    in the playoffs J J Watt becomes JJ NOT
    As In NOT showing up.

  5. Averaging about 8 million bucks per game on the active roster. Solid call there redbirds.

  7. Nice call and welcome to AZ JJ. Now, which overpaid talking head called this one…

  8. JJ Watt went to the highest bidder. I will watch closely to see how many call him out for this. Personally I say get your money period.

  9. wischeddar says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:55 pm
    It was about the money.
    ——————————-
    Why wouldn’t it be? It’s always easy for people to suggest other people take a pay cut. With that said, he isn’t worth $15M per year.

  10. That’s a lot of $$$, isn’t it? For Watt at this stage of his career & with his history of injuries.

  11. So happy that GB didn’t take the bait. Get younger, get stronger, get faster. Watt doesn’t bring any of these attributes.

  12. So in the 2020 league year…

    The Cardinals received: All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, three-time Defensive Player of the Year award recipient J.J. Watt, and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

    The Texans received: washed up running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

    Wow.

  13. Um, i thought he wanted to win? The Cardinals are years away from contending for anything.

  14. Bahahaha!!! No wonder these guys perpetually stay out of contention. Great for JJ to find someone to pay him crazy money to sit on IR.

  15. jjackwagon says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    I guess I was wrong. I thought he would chase a ring.

    Guess we now know that if he’d wanted a ring with a burning desire, he could have played bigger in 2020 playoffs & other playoffs before then.

  16. It was about the money.
    *****************************************
    And warm weather. Green Bay was just too nippy.

  17. I am glad the Brown’s were just window shopping, Arizona is a good place for him there is no hype about the team and the expectations are low.

  19. It was about the money and the weather. His wear and tear injuries hurt more in the cold.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.