J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals

Amid widespread speculation about where free agent defensive lineman J.J. Watt will end up, Watt himself dropped the surprise announcement today: He’s a Cardinal.

Watt tweeted a picture of himself working out, wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

In a not-so-subtle statement about some inaccurate rumors that have been floating around about Watt’s whereabouts, Watt made it clear who the news is coming from with two words: “Source: me.”

Watt is reportedly signing a two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

The Cardinals got off to a good start last season but then fell short down the stretch, finishing 8-8 and out of the playoffs. Watt has indicated he wants to go somewhere he thinks he can win a Super Bowl. The Cardinals wouldn’t seem to be first on that list, but it does allow Watt to reunite with his old friend DeAndre Hopkins, who went from Houston to Arizona last year.

But Arizona will now be the home of one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, and a player who hopes to show he has more left in the tank.