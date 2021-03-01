Jack Lambert auctioning off personal items, including his teeth holder

USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert is auctioning his personal football collection, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Lot. No. 590 of the Lelands Spring Classic collection includes the container that held Lambert’s false teeth during games. The teeth are not included.

Lelands called it a “most unusual but intriguing and important piece of football history.”

“Some of the most recognizable photos of Lambert on the gridiron are of his menacing grimace, missing his front teeth; this is where those teeth resided until after the games were over,” Lelands wrote, via Rutter. “Light blue plastic container has ‘58’ in bold black marker on the top and on the front, on one side Jack has written ‘Teeth Holder in Locker’ and on the other side he has signed and inscribed with his number 58 and ‘HOF ‘90’ in black Sharpie. Teeth not included.”

The teeth holder has an opening bid of $300.

Bidding on the 23 items began Feb. 25 and runs through April 2.

An autographed game-worn helmet from the 1976 Pro Bowl has a high bid of $7,320, while a game-worn jersey from another of his Pro Bowl appearances has a high bid of $3,630.

Lambert, 68, retired after the 1984 season and earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.