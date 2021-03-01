NFL considers playing two Christmas games this season

Getty Images

The 2020 season included a historic Christmas Day game for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who scored six touchdowns. The game was a ratings bonanza.

So with Christmas 2021 landing on a Saturday, the NFL is thinking about jamming another gift into our collective stocking.

Peter King of Football Morning in America reports that the league is considering playing two games that day.

The Vikings-Saints game, which started in the late afternoon, drew an average of 20.1 million viewers. Our guess is that, if the NFL indeed stages two games, it will be one in the late afternoon and one at night.

Why not expand to three, making it identical to Thanksgiving? It’s something the league could do whenever Christmas lands on Saturday, Sunday (with the bulk of the games played on Christmas Eve), Monday, Thursday, or Friday.