NFL could add a Monday night Wild Card game next season

When the NFL expanded the postseason for the 2020 season, there were three Wild Card games on the first Saturday of the playoffs and three more games on Sunday.

That may not be the case for the 2021 season. In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King looks at what the move to a 17-game schedule would look like for the 2021 season and that included a glimpse at scheduling possibilities for the first weekend of the playoffs.

Playing one of the Wild Card games on Monday came up for discussion last year, but the college football championship game was scheduled for that night and the league left the games on the weekend. Assuming the 2021 season still starts the week after Labor Day and goes 17 weeks, adding a week to the season would push the start of the playoffs back one week and avoid a conflict with the collegiate finale.

King calls a Monday night Wild Card game “somewhere between 50-50 and very likely” with the rest of the schedule including two games on Saturday and three games on Sunday. He adds that the winner of the Monday game would be slotted into a Sunday game for the next round of the playoffs in what’s shaping up to be the first 17-game season in the NFL.