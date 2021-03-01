Packers announce full 2021 coaching staff

Getty Images

After a second consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship Game, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers have finalized their coaching staff for 2021.

On Monday, Green Bay announced the promotion of Jerry Gray to defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Adam Stenavich to offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach, and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist.

Gray joined the Packers in 2020 after serving as the defensive backs coach for the Vikings from 2014-2019. Green Bay brought in Stenavich in 2019, LaFleur’s first year as head coach. Stewart was a special teams quality control coach in 2019 and 2020 and Lewis was an offensive quality control coach last year.

The Packers also announced they’ve hired John Dunn as senior analyst, Justin Hood as defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as offensive quality control coach, and Tim Zetts as offensive quality control coach.

Earlier in the offseason, Green Bay hired former Rams linebackers coach/assistant head coach Joe Barry as defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator. Barry was slated to join the Chargers as defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers coach before LaFleur hired him to replace Mike Pettine as DC.