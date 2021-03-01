Pernell McPhee wants to return to Ravens for 2021

Getty Images

Pernell McPhee is one of several Ravens outside linebackers set to become a free agent on the 17th. But after spending four seasons elsewhere, McPhee wants to stay right where he is.

After he was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, McPhee spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, recording 17.0 sacks and winning Super Bowl XLVII.

McPhee then signed a five-year deal with the Bears, but was released after three seasons. He also spent a year with Washington before returning to Baltimore in 2019. McPhee re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020 and had his healthiest season in years, playing 15 games with 13 starts. He also had seven total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss in Baltimore’s two playoff games.

“I think I had a good season on film, but on the stat sheet, I wish I could’ve finished more plays,” McPhee said, via Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ website. “I’ve never been a big stat guy, but I’d like to get my numbers up. I’ve got to get more than three sacks. I’ve got to get at least five or six. I want my quarterback hits up. That’s one of my offseason goals, to try to figure out how to get those numbers back up.

“I feel great. I finished the playoffs with my body feeling great. Actually, the playoffs were the best I felt all year and I think it showed on film.”

McPhee just turned 32 in December, but feels he has much left to give as he enters the 11th season of his career.

“Of course, the plan is to come back to Baltimore and continue to play some ball, help win a championship and build a dynasty,” McPhee said. “That’s the goal. Myself and my agent haven’t really talked about it yet. I’ve been chilling, taking care of my body. I’ll think about things, but my thought is really just on coming back.”