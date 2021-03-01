Raiders cut Ukeme Eligwe, Jeremiah Valoaga, and D.J. Killings

Getty Images

The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, cutting three defensive players.

Las Vegas waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, and the club released defensive back D.J. Killings. All three players elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligwe was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2017. He has a sack and pass breakup in 24 career games, though he has not appeared in a contest since 2018. Eligwe has also spent time with the Giants, Titans, and Jets.

Valoaga has appeared in 13 career games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He last appeared in four games for the 49ers in 2019, recording two tackles and a pass defensed. He was formerly with the Lions and Dolphins.

Killings also entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and has spent time with the Patriots, Eagles, Colts, and Packers.