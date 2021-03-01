Ravens, Lamar Jackson haven’t started negotiating yet

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2021
A report from over the weekend indicated that the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are “far apart” in their negotiations on a second contract for the 2019 MVP. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two sides aren’t “far apart,” because negotiations haven’t even started.

The report specifically says that the “sides” are far apart. At this point, it’s not even known what Jackson’s “side” is. He has never had an agent, and it’s not known yet whether he or someone else will be taking the lead in the discussions with the team.

Jackson, a first-round pick in 2018, is due to make $1.77 million in 2021 under his slotted contract for the 32nd pick in the draft. Things get interesting in 2022, thanks to last year’s CBA. Because Jackson qualified for one Pro Bowl on the original ballot in his first three seasons, Jackson’s fifth-year option will be the quarterback transition tender for 2021. (If he’d made a second Pro Bowl on the original ballot, he would have been entitled to receive the franchise tag in 2022.)

For 2020, the quarterback transition tender was $21.749 million. This year, given the anticipated dip in the cap from $198.2 million to roughly $182 million, the 2021 quarterback transition tender (and thus Jackson’s fifth-year option amount) will be in the range of $20 million. Any new contract that Jackson signs will have to take that into account.

The Ravens, in turn, will have to take into account the cautionary tales of the Carson Wentz and Jared Goff contracts. Both players got market-value long-term deals after three seasons. Both the Eagles and Rams will unload the balance of those contracts on March 17.

For any team with a first-round quarterback who has completed three seasons, the question becomes whether to extend the contract or wait for more evidence. On one hand, the contract won’t get any cheaper, if the quarterback keeps playing well. On the other hand, a team’s opinion on a quarterback can quickly change. If so, it’s better to have the flexibility in the event that it does.

Unless Jackson hires a good and experienced agent to negotiate the deal, the Ravens will have to balance a desire to treat Jackson fairly with a temptation to steamroll someone who is going it alone. As I’ve said before when it comes to players representing themselves, 97 or 98 percent of what a good and experienced agent can negotiate typically will be more than 100 percent of whatever the player negotiates on his own.

  1. The Ravens and I are also “far apart” in negotiations.

    But, seriously, the Ravens do need to play this carefully: not overpaying (or, more specifically, not paying/guaranteeing too much money over too long a period), while also not alienating Jackson. Team after team overpay based on projected stats and overblown expectations and it hurts them in the long run for years.

  2. Jackson can sign a good deal now, a great deal next offseason, or a record breaking deal the following year. Its all about how badly he wants the money now and much he believes in himself.

    The Ravens have the leverage to sit on him and pay him $1.7 mil this year, $21 mil next year, and then the franchise tag of likely $35 mil the following year. It won’t get sticky until 2024 when they have to decide whether or not to franchise tag him a second time.

  3. The Ravens sit in a cap hell again (didn’t take long to get back into it), and have been touting the rb/qb for years now. They do these things to themselves.

    The football gods have been watching. They’ve watched Harbaugh.

  4. I’m sure their business plan is to find another running QB to fit in the rookie cap space model, and allow another team to over pay for an older more injury prone model. Ravens are obviously not in a rush to sign another deal.

  5. I’m really curious how this plays out.
    He’s been a dependable but limited regular season quarterback, but has shown next to nothing in the postseason. How do you calculate a reasonable salary for that?

