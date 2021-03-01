Report: Texans are expected to retain RFAs P.J. Hall, A.J. Moore, Pharaoh Brown

Getty Images

The Texans reportedly still aren’t engaging in trade talks for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they’re continuing other business for 2021.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the club is expected to retain upcoming restricted free agents defensive tackle P.J. Hall, safety A.J. Moore, and tight end Pharaoh Brown.

The Texans picked up Hall in August after the Raiders waived him. Hall played 10 games, starting nine, in 2020 and had a sack and two tackles for loss. Wilson reports The Texans will likely assign Hall an original-round tender, which would mean a projected salary of $2.133 million. But if any team were to sign Hall as a RFA, it would owe Houston a second-round pick because that’s where the Raiders chose him in 2018.

One of Houston’s key special-teams contributors, Moore started five games in 2020 recording a sack, a forced fumble, two QB hits, and one pass defensed. He also had 35 total tackles. Wilson reports Moore may sign a deal for a lower salary than the original-round tender.

Brown tallied 14 receptions for 163 yards and a pair of TDs in 2020. He appeared in 13 games, starting nine, and played 30 percent of Houston’s special teams snaps. Brown previously spent time with the Raiders and Browns before the Texans signed him last September.