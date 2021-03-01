Reuben Foster appears unlikely to remain in Washington

Getty Images

Two and a half years after Washington claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers from San Francisco, it appears that he’ll be leaving Washington without ever having played a game for the Football Team.

Foster was picked up during the 2018 season after the 49ers waived him following a domestic violence arrest. Washington didn’t play Foster for the rest of that season, then he suffered a serious knee injury in his first practice of 2019 and hasn’t been able to play since.

Now Foster is set to hit free agency, and JP Finley of NBCSportsWashington.com writes that Foster is unlikely to remain in Washington. It’s still not clear whether Foster is completely recovered from that knee injury, and Foster was acquired before the arrival of current coach Ron Rivera, who has made no secret that he wants to hold players to a higher standard of personal behavior than his predecessors in Washington did. Foster has a long history of off-field problems.

So Foster is likely to hit free agency. Although he was a first-round pick four years ago, there may not be many teams interested in a player who has fallen far short of expectations.